Confused homeowner seeks financial advice after buying house with prepaid solar lease: 'Enjoy having your free electricity'

While most people who own solar panels opted to get them and knew what they're getting into, some stumble upon them by chance.

One confused new homeowner reached out to the online community for help when they weren't sure what their new solar purchase entailed.

"Just closed on a house with leased Sunrun," said the original poster. "Owner bought out lease in escrow. I'm not sure what to do next. Advice?"

According to the original poster, the house is in Carlsbad, California. They had never owned solar panels before and weren't sure how to maintain them, monitor their performance, or even what kind of documentation they needed for the array.

Despite their confusion, the original poster lucked out by getting a house with paid-off solar panels already installed. Solar is one of the best ways to save money on your home energy bill, not to mention the immense benefits for the environment it provides, since you're producing clean energy right at home.

With the right setup, you can significantly reduce or even eliminate your power bill, paying back the cost of the solar panels and more over the system's lifetime.

However, installing solar panels yourself is a sizable investment, and for some people, it's too much to spend all at once. Leasing is a great middle ground that lets you access the benefits without the upfront costs.

Some people hesitate to install solar because they worry that it will be harder to sell their home with panels attached. But in reality, many buyers are seeking the peace of mind and lower bills that come with this home energy upgrade.

No matter how you slice it, it is a smart investment!

"Enjoy having your free electricity," one commenter replied to the concerned Redditor.

