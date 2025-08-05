  • Home Home

Clever homeowner reveals how he got his utility company to send him a -$500 energy bill: 'It ends up being worth it'

"They are very worthwhile."

by Simon Sage
"They are very worthwhile."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Canadian solar broker Jordan (@jordankglean) recently broke down his utility bill before and after installing panels on his roof. 

The scoop

"I started earning a credit because I was exporting more than I was importing from the grid," Jordan explains in the video.

@jordankglean #alberta #electricitybill #beforeandafter #comparison #gleansolar ♬ original sound - I ❤️ 🇨🇦 Solar

Jordan has been able to sell solar power to the grid at $0.30 per kilowatt-hour, earning him over $200 in credit between mid-June and mid-July. The one catch is that Jordan also has to pay that rate for any energy he uses from the grid, but he isn't worried.

"It ends up being worth paying that 30 cents and end up with a credit," Jordan says. Combined with the credit he had accrued through the spring, Jordan was sitting at over $500 in credit, which should serve him well through the brutal Alberta winter.


Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

By comparison, on his old plan, Jordan was paying $150 a month, half of which was delivery and transmission charges. Those are also down now that he's on solar.

Alberta, being the home of Canadian oil and gas, has had a rather adversarial relationship with renewable energy on its domestic grid. The provincial government recently imposed an unprecedented moratorium on large-scale solar energy projects. 

How it's helping

Besides the obvious monetary savings of going solar, switching off gas power is great news for the environment. Home energy pollution plays a big role in atmospheric pollution, which in turn exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. This kind of weather harms farmers in Alberta and abroad.

If you're interested in making the switch, EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect homeowners with vetted local solar installers. It can provide a quote for a system that's suited for your needs while also tapping into available rebates and credits. This can save up to $10,000 on installation costs, but you'll need to be quick to take advantage. Federal incentives are set to expire this year.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Luckily, EnergySage has an interactive map that can help homeowners find ongoing state-level incentives. 

What everyone's saying

Jordan's TikTok followers were quick to confirm his findings with their own anecdotal experience.

What would it take for you to get rid of your gas stove?

I'd pay for it myself 💪

Give me the new stove for free 💸

I'd need at least $2K 💰

I already have an electric stove 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"They are very worth while. dont listen to the h8ers," said one community member.

"I build up all summer, use the credit in the winter and then anything left over next spring I pay out," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x