Overwhelmed homeowner seeks urgent help navigating complicated rooftop quotes — here's the advice they received

A North Hollywood homeowner wanted to go solar, so they asked Reddit and struck a gold mine of useful tips, crucial information, and clever tricks.

Going solar is quite the transition. A California homeowner was ready to switch and take advantage of all the sunny West Coast weather. But first, they posted to Reddit asking for all the advice they could get.

They explained that they were just beginning their solar power journey and felt overwhelmed by biased information and high-pressure salespeople. These are common obstacles that stop people from going solar. Luckily, Redditors were quick to help.

Many explained the ins and outs of solar power, including necessary sun exposure, installation costs, HOA restrictions, batteries and backups, and much more. A huge lesson here is that it's not as simple as nailing solar panels to the roof. There are many other factors to consider.

One person advised OP to "Gather all your electric bills for the last year or more. Analyze usage/cost for each month." With this information, OP can see how much solar could save them on utility bills. Don't skip this step or use a "rough estimate."

Concerning sketchy salespeople, Redditors told OP to ask many questions and get several quotes. One helpful comment advised OP to "say I am just getting quotes and won't be going solar for at least 4 months … Everyone wants to sell you but you don't have to buy. Trust your [gut and] say no."

Navigating the aggressive salespeople and company options can be daunting. But it's all worth it for many homes. How much you save depends on the many factors mentioned. The Department of Energy shows that many households save between $40 and $250 monthly. That adds up quickly.

Solar power not only saves you money on utility bills, but it also reduces planet-overheating pollution. Your home will create less pollution while being more efficient and affordable. It's a win for you and the planet.

And if you take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act's solar tax credits, you could save thousands on setup. The credits might not be around forever if Trump cuts them, so use them while they're available.

The most common tip was to use EnergySage's free tools to get quotes, comparisons, and average rates. With these tools, you can have all the necessary information to make a smart decision in minutes.

