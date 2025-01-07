Proud grandfather brags about impressive energy savings after installing solar: 'There is no reason not to do it'

"It's extremely important that we get off of fossil fuels as quickly as possible."

Renewable energy advocacy group Solar United Neighbors recently highlighted an installation in Shaker Heights, Ohio, that left the owner, Dell, impressed and excited.

"So far, according to our Solar Edge app, we have saved $3,749.04. So it will be several more years until we get back what we paid, but this includes charging our car. I think of it as not a big money saver but as the right thing to do, and the Inflation Reduction Act funds make it possible for a lot more people," Dell said.

Installing solar panels is a great way to reduce dependency on dirty fuels for home energy. The added bonus of saving on your monthly utility bills is only increasing as gas prices go up too. In addition to making the world a greener place and saving a few bucks, Dell's upgrades will make his home more energy-independent and resilient in the face of growing extreme weather threats.

If you're curious about how much money you could save by installing solar panels on your home, check out this handy calculator. You'll want to get started sooner rather than later since the IRA incentives Dell mentioned won't be around forever.

Dell didn't stop at solar panels. He got an electric vehicle, installed radiant floor heating, replaced his gas stove with an induction stove, and even planted a pollinator garden in his front yard. He wants to switch to a geothermal heat pump next. His home sounds like a model of sustainability already, but why did Dell do all this work?

He explained that as a grandfather, he had a vested interest in securing a livable future for his children and grandchildren. While Dell was happy with his overall experience of getting solar panels installed, he still had his eye on the bigger picture.

"It's extremely important that we get off of fossil fuels as quickly as possible. If you can possibly afford it, there is no reason not to do it and so many really critical reasons to do it," Dell said.

