Homeowners take matters into own hands after energy prices skyrocket: 'I was routinely paying 10% of my monthly income'

Solar panels have become the hottest thing in one of the world's hottest countries — and that is helping keep its residents cool.

In the face of record-breaking temperatures across Pakistan, energy prices rose so much that many people could no longer afford to run their air conditioning. To counter that, homeowners have started buying solar panels at a breakneck pace and are typically installing the systems themselves.

In fact, as the Christian Science Monitor reports, Pakistan has become the world's third-largest importer of solar panels, and it now ranks 18th globally in solar-electricity generation.

That shift is paying off. Some residents said they had been paying up to $1,300 per month in electricity costs, but that has now dropped to $0. They will recoup the cost of their panels within just a few months.

"Before I installed solar panels on my house, I was routinely paying 10% of my monthly income on electricity bills," Pakistani resident Waqar Hasnain told the Monitor. "I predict that as batteries become cheaper and we are able to store our electricity to use in the night, everyone in the country will leave the grid."

Although the driving force behind this solar revolution is financial, it could also create a cleaner future for a country ravaged by pollution and rising temperatures.

Not only does Pakistan regularly see 100-degree days during the summer, but it also experiences more severe weather now than in the past. Flooding has become an especially big problem, with around 900,000 people evacuating Punjab, the country's largest province.

"People in Pakistan aren't putting up solar panels because of the climate challenge, but there's no country on earth that has suffered more from the climate crisis," activist Bill McKibben told the Monitor.

