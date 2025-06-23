Surprising new data shows a new region surging to dominance in critical energy sector — here's what's happening

New data shows that Eastern Europe has become a global leader in solar energy and is far outpacing the rest of the continent.

Over the past five years, the nine largest solar-producing countries in Eastern Europe have seen their solar capacity grow by more than 450%, according to Reuters. Over that same timespan, the solar capacity of the entire European continent increased by 145%.

The countries accounting for this Eastern European gain are Poland, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, and Latvia.

By the end of 2024, the combined solar energy capacity for these nations reached roughly 46 gigawatts, Reuters reported. And by this summer, a majority of those nations will create at least 20% of their utility-supplied electricity from solar farms.

Poland, in particular, has been making great strides recently in renewable energy. Enea, one of the nation's state-owned utilities, has pledged to have 40% of its energy come from renewable sources at some point this year, and to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

The promising news from Eastern Europe highlights how much solar energy has expanded globally. SolarPower Europe reports that, in 2024, solar's share of global energy production rose to 7% — nearly double what it was just three years prior. That makes it the fastest-growing energy source, with three times as much growth as second-place wind power.

