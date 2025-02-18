Fed-up homeowner finds lucrative solution to skyrocketing energy bills — here's how he saves $200 every month

"My experience with EnergySage has been amazing. I couldn't be more pleased."

After Edward, a homeowner in Washington, D.C., noticed a huge jump in his electricity bill, he looked into the benefits of solar power. Now, he saves $200 a month on electricity, according to his testimonial for EnergySage. Here's how he did it.

The scoop

Edward noticed his power bill had increased by 40% compared to the previous year, and he cautiously looked into installing solar panels. He was aware of the risks associated with solar scams and knew that the process could be complicated.

His first attempt at working with a local installer left him feeling confused about SRECs (solar renewable energy certificates), and he canceled his contract.

Then, he found EnergySage and met with one of its Energy Advisors, Maria Kiley. She was able to help guide Edward and offer him clear information that made sense.

"Maria reached out to me and for the first time, I began to understand how to go about the process in an intelligent way," Edward told EnergySage.

After reviewing five different quotes from the EnergySage Marketplace, Edward and Maria navigated all the options together, including prices and timelines. They chose Revolution Solar, which offered Edward transparency and reliability throughout the installation process.

Now, Edward saves $200 monthly on his power bill and $500 monthly from SRECs. SRECs allow solar owners in eligible areas to earn income from the power generated by their solar systems.

Edward's total gross cost for his solar installation was $28,288, but after tax credits, the net cost was $20,222, per EnergySage.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, and it's also a great way to increase your home's resiliency in the face of extreme weather events that often lead to power outages.

Solar users experience lower power bills and decrease the pollution output from their homes, helping to curb rising global temperatures.

To increase your home's energy efficiency further, consider making your home a smart home and weatherizing it. Organizations like Arcadia and WattBuy can help you find other clean energy solutions.

Exploring EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes can help you save money and find the best deal for your home. Upfront costs can still be steep, but looking into the tax credits offered by the Inflation Reduction Act could help you save thousands.

While the tax credits are still currently available, it's important to note that President Trump has consistently threatened to eliminate these subsidies. It would ultimately take an act of Congress to make major changes to the IRA, but acting fast now is a wise move that could save you a lot of money.

What everyone's saying

"EnergySage does due diligence on these companies," Edward said in his testimonial. "It made me feel a lot more comfortable."

After working with Maria, Edward had a 9.12-kilowatt solar system installed.

He commented, "My experience with EnergySage has been amazing. I couldn't be more pleased."

