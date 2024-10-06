Nearly 3 in 5 Americans know solar panels boost property values — see what that means for you

"Our goal has always been to make clean energy more accessible and affordable for everyone."

Solar panels offer many benefits, one of which is increasing your home's value.

According to a Zillow study, homes with solar panels sold for 4.1% more than houses without solar panels. That translates to about $9,274 more value.

Getting solar panels installed isn't always easy, though. While the Inflation Reduction Act offers you a 30% tax rebate, getting that can be tricky, too.

That's where EnergySage comes in. The home energy company has many tools to help you install solar panels on your home. The solar calculator will estimate your upfront costs, savings, and financing options. EnergySage also has a marketplace where you can search options in your area to find the best price for you, just like you would search for flight deals.

There are also other resources to help you claim your rebate and a guide to help you learn about solar energy.

Solar panels can also save you money on your electric bill. According to Forbes, over the lifetime of the solar panels, you can save between $25,500 and $33,000.

Solar panels, community solar, and battery storage can have even more widespread benefits. A study by the University of Texas at Austin shows that these things can decrease demand on the electric grid and result in savings for entire neighborhoods.

The study explains that it costs about $7.2 million for the grid to produce electricity for a neighborhood, but lowering that demand would result in $3 million worth of savings.

EnergySage will be able to bring this kind of savings to more homes because its marketplace has expanded to all 50 states.

"Our goal has always been to make clean energy more accessible and affordable for everyone, and this expansion allows us to reach an even larger audience," Charlie Hadlow, EnergySage president and COO, said in a news release.



