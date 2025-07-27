Homeowner searches for guidance after HOA makes bizarre renovation request: 'A useless drain of resources'

While owning a home within a homeowners association can provide plenty of amenities, it can also bring its fair share of headaches.

For one confused homeowner, their desire to install solar panels left them in a bit of a predicament with their neighbor. They took to the r/solar Reddit forum to get some clear options regarding their next move.

"I'm looking to install solar panels on my townhome in Colorado, though my HOA has asked me to consider the broader neighborhood as well," the concerned homeowner wrote. They noted that while they weren't banned from installing solar panels, the HOA could encourage "aesthetic provisions" that would require each home to achieve similar aesthetics.

"Would it be possible to achieve a uniform look for solar panels across multiple homes without having to plan for a large-scale installation upfront?" the Redditor asked.

Home solar panels can go a long way in helping to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and cut down on pollution. By generating sustainable electricity from the sun, solar panels help decrease the amount of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases that contribute to the rising global temperature.

Turning to solar power not only helps our environment, but it can also lead to substantially lower energy bills. By exploring EnergySage's free tools, you can get access to quick solar installation estimates where you can compare quotes from trusted installers. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get close to $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

As noted in the original post, HOAs can often implement reasonable restrictions on the placement, design, and appearance of solar panels to maintain community standards. While not technically a solar panel ban, this could effectively deter some homeowners from making the switch to solar energy. In most cases, it's best to contact your local HOA to determine the best course of action.

EnergySage offers a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state. When combined, they can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and take advantage of all of the incentives that could be available to you.

However, with the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, some solar panel incentives may not be available for much longer. The legislation has moved up the end of the Investment Tax Credit to the end of 2025. If the ITC is permanently eliminated, homeowners would need to complete their solar installations by the end of the year to get the 30% tax credit.

In the comments section, a few users took the opportunity to voice their opinions on HOAs.

"HOAs are literally a useless drain of resources," one user proclaimed.

"Its about as practical as enforcing that every car in the HOA be the same color or model. If they want it to look a specific way ask them to pay for that difference," another commenter suggested.

A third user offered up a potentially helpful suggestion for the original poster: "Panel supply can change daily, even from the same vendor. Best to just be the first guy on the block. 'Everyone just match me.'"

