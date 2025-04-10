Fed-up homeowner seeks honest advice about installing solar to avoid outrageous energy bills: 'Does is actually save money?'

"It's been totally worth it for us."

A homeowner in Florida was fed up with their high utility bills and turned to the internet to decide if solar panels were a better option for them financially.

The scoop

In the r/Orlando subreddit, a homeowner asked, "People who have solar - does it actually save money?"

They shared details of their bill: "Our Duke bill has increased nearly $300 per month over the last couple of years. Our most recent bill was $529 with quarterly budget billing. Would solar actually save us money or is it a scam?"

The original poster also noted that their usage has increased slightly "but not substantially."

How it's helping

The OP would likely save money in the long run by switching to solar. According to Forbes, you can save an estimated $1,600 a year, or $25,500 to $33,000 over the life of your system. You can also get money back for installing solar thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives.

Plus, solar has been shown to add value to your home. A study from Berkeley Lab revealed that adding solar panels is viewed as an upgrade, similar to a renovated kitchen or bathroom, and can add up to $15,000 in resale value.

Finding the right solar setup for your home offers the greatest potential for savings, which makes the free tools from EnergySage so helpful. EnergySage can assess your energy needs, connect you with installers, and help you navigate the IRA incentives with ease, saving you money and time.

Solar and other home upgrades such as heat pumps and weatherization also have long-term environmental benefits. Solar helps reduce reliance on the power grid, which is powered by dirty energy sources that contribute to pollution. These include planet-warming gases that exacerbate extreme weather events, a significant concern in hurricane-prone Florida.

What everyone's saying

Commenters offered a few caveats but were generally supportive of the OP making the switch.

One person shared that they installed solar panels in September and saw their bill drop from "$460 in August to $180 in September to $35 in October." They also took advantage of the incentives and got $8,000 in tax credits. "It's been totally worth it for us," they added.

"I just got solar this past summer, and it is working out well for me. My system is designed to more than cover my usage. The monthly payments are slightly less than what my average energy cost would be. And while Duke raises rates, I still pay the same," another said.

