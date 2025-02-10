  • Home Home

Homeowner warned against following demand issued by homeowners association: 'I have 14 days to fix it'

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowners association made a demand that a homeowner probably shouldn't follow.

A hesitant homeowner asked the r/Landscaping subreddit how to comply with their HOA's request, but commenters saved them from making a big mistake. "Got a letter from the HOA about my curbside tree border," they wrote. "I have 14 days to fix it and I'd like it to end up similar to what is in the last picture, and I'd like to do it myself if possible."

The tree in question is loosely surrounded by stones. The last photo shows a tree with a border several stones high, but commenters advised the homeowner against replicating it. Adding extra mulch so high up the tree's base will eventually kill it, so it's best to remove the stones altogether. 

HOAs don't always make the right call, especially when it comes to money-saving, planet-friendly home upgrades. HOAs are sticklers about solar panels and native plant lawns. One HOA even called for the slaughter of a homeowner's chickens

Even with a strict HOA, there are still ways to be sustainable. Swapping to LED light bulbs, switching to an induction stovetop, and making your house a smart home are all simple ways to save money without an HOA's influence. If you're looking to really take a stand, learn how to change your HOA's bylaws.

Commenters prioritized the tree's health over the HOA's aesthetic request.

"Burying the trunk that deep will kill the tree," one user warned.

Another Redditor advised the homeowner to just "chuck the stones. If hoa requires the stones, then double the radius of the stones and reinstall. Don't do multiple rings of stones and fill with mulch or one day your tree will die."

A third agreed that the "blocks do absolutely nothing to improve the space. Remove everything around the tree and just put some mulch to cover the bare soil. Then it will look just like the neighboring tree in photo 3."

