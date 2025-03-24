Home energy expert dispels common myth about solar panels — this is what people are getting wrong

Home energy experts spoke with CNET about solar power and were eager to dispel a big myth.

"Even on a very cloudy or rainy day, you'll get some electricity," said James Fenton, director of the Florida Solar Energy Center. "But on real cloudy days, you might only get half as much electricity as you would on a sunny day."

Fenton went on to detail that it's possible that solar panels generate electricity at nighttime, even if it's a negligible amount. The point being that solar panels are always working, even when sunlight isn't direct. We've seen plenty of anecdotal evidence backing this up.

There are a couple of ways that solar panels can take advantage of indirect light. Bifacial panels are becoming increasingly common. These panels put solar cells on the underside of raised arrays in order to catch light bouncing off the ground. This is especially useful in snowy areas where quite a bit of light can get reflected.

Some enterprising researchers have been working on panels that can capture infrared rays radiating from the earth at night time, though that's more about working with heat than light.

Solar is the cheapest source of electricity available. With improving performance, especially under cloudy conditions, solar panels are becoming better and better alternatives to dirty energy. Besides the savings on monthly utility bills, getting off of oil and gas has significant benefits for the environment and personal health. Gas appliances have been shown to emit harmful chemicals into a home.

Home energy use is also a major contributor to atmospheric pollution. The more we can keep that down, the more we can reduce the frequency and intensity of severe weather events. If you're ready to flip the switch, visit EnergySage to find a nearby solar installer and see for yourself how well solar performs in cloudy conditions.

"The panel is always working. The question is how much electricity comes out of it based on the amount of light," said Fenton, per CNET. "You will get close to zero electricity at night, but if there is a little bit of ambient light, sometimes even the reflected moonlight can do it. However, if you were to buy a solar panel, and you actually see the output on your cell phone every day, you'll see that it's close to zero at night."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.