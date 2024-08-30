You could save $1,500 on your annual home energy bill with rooftop solar — this company will show you how

Solar energy is an innovative home upgrade that might be perfect for you, but with so many options, where to begin?

Many homeowners are feeling the strain of sky-high power bills and looking for ways to keep more of their cash. One of the best ways to save money on home energy is to install rooftop solar systems, and EnergySage is among the best websites to help.

While there's an upfront cost to installing solar panels, the investment is worth it. Rewiring America estimates that the average homeowner can save $1,550 a year on their power bills by switching to solar energy.

In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act, a crucial piece of climate legislation that allocated billions of dollars to help consumers make green energy upgrades, offers tax benefits for those who install solar panels. Homeowners can get up to 30% of installation costs back in tax credit.

Architects and experts often develop cutting-edge methods to build homes with sustainability in mind. Some are using passive building techniques. Others are using 3D printing and recycled concrete. Solar energy is an innovative home upgrade that might be perfect for you, but with so many options, where to begin?

Enter EnergySage. Their helpful website offers great customer service and information specific to your area. Once on the site, you can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently released data on energy savings under the IRA, stating that "more than 3.4 million American families benefited from $8.4 billion in tax credits to lower the costs of clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades to their homes during 2023."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

There's a lot more money up for grabs, and installing clean energy updates to your home could help you get your hands on it.

In addition to being a great money-saver, solar energy helps communities be more resilient in the face of extreme weather events, which have grown more intense as global temperatures have risen.

Extreme temperatures can lead to blackouts when the grid is too taxed. If more homeowners have alternative and direct clean energy sources that bypass the grid, the grid is then more available for others.

Solar panels are great for communities and the environment. Many electricity grids are powered by dirty fuels that give off toxic emissions. Installing solar panels is an impactful way to do your part to lower planet-overheating pollution.

Now, we can make green energy updates, get cash from the government in return, and start watching our utility bills significantly lower.

"By switching to solar, we now have just one monthly payment and offset our costs by sending energy back to the grid," one person shared with The Cool Down. "Solar covers our energy use for most of the year, including cooling, electronics, yard equipment, and more."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.