Homeowner outraged after HOA imposes shocking restriction: 'I feel like I'm being robbed'

An overbearing homeowners association is blocking a Florida homeowner from installing solar panels. The restriction left them feeling they were "being robbed," as they put it in the comment section of the post in Reddit's r/solar.

The homeowner shared that they use about 30 kWh of electricity per day. They hoped to reduce those costs by experimenting with a small ground-mounted solar setup in their yard. Their plan included six 500-watt panels and a 12 kWh EcoFlow Delta Pro X battery.

Why are they opting for this unique setup? Because their HOA denied them permission to use rooftop panels.

This story hit home with commenters because HOAs across the U.S. have repeatedly been caught blocking or complicating eco-friendly home updates. That includes improvements like natural yards and drought-resistant landscaping on top of solar panels.

Environmentally, the effects of widespread HOA overreach stack up fast.

The more homeowners who are forced to use gas or oil for electricity, the more fossil-fuel pollution enters our atmosphere. And with solar panels becoming increasingly popular, these are wasted opportunities to minimize air pollution.

The good news? Many states, including Florida, have laws protecting homeowners' rights to install rooftop solar.

As one commenter pointed out, "A quick Google shows [the] Solar Rights Act... the HOA can't deny it."

Plus, there are several resources available to support fighting for HOA bylaw changes.

Hopefully, OP is able to find a more optimal solution because solar panels are the ultimate home energy hack. They can bring your home energy bill down to or near $0.

