Homeowner seeks advice after domineering HOA gets lawyer involved over simple appliance upgrade: 'I pushed back'

Everyone wants to save money on their bills, especially as colder weather rolls in. That's why one homeowner wanted to install heat pumps for their townhouse. When their homeowners association said no, they took to Reddit for help.

When the HOA said no, the OP replied, "I pushed back, saying heat pumps are more efficient and cost less when heating my home versus baseboards, and that they should try to be more eco-friendly."

The only answer was that they would take it to the board and the HOA attorney. One Redditor came to the OP's aid, saying they need to request the HOA rules and get a lawyer to review it with them. They cautioned the homeowner against going ahead with the installation until it's approved.

If you're interested in upgrading your HVAC system, there are options available, including heat pump subscriptions. The best reason to upgrade is that you can save up to 50% on your energy bills because they're more efficient.





A heat pump pulls warm air from the ground, water, and air, and transfers it into your home. When it cools your home, it transfers the warm air from inside your home and transfers it outside.

As well as being more efficient to help save you money, it's better for the environment because it reduces the use of dirty energy sources that warm the planet, intensifying storms.

Heat pump installation partners can help make it easy and affordable to upgrade your HVAC system. Some offer subscription services for no money down and as little as $99 a month, with years of free maintenance and repairs included.

Because you won't be paying for maintenance, you'll spend less money over the lifetime of the system.

To save even more money, pair your heat pump with solar panels.

Some home energy apps offer rewards programs where you can earn money toward upgrades.

