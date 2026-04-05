New survey finds 8 out of 10 consumers trust next-gen home tech to avoid power outages

"Investing in batteries can be crucial and, in some cases, pay for itself in a single event."

With power outages becoming an increasing concern as extreme weather events become more intense amid rising global temperatures, it's good to know which technologies can keep the lights on.

A survey conducted by energy company Descarbonize Soluções asked Brazilian residents their opinions on potential fixes for the growing number of blackouts in the country.

As CanalSolar.com summarized, approximately 78% of respondents rated solar panels and battery storage systems as their top choice for solving blackouts.

This is just one of many surveys and studies finding that a growing number of homeowners are interested in pairing solar panels with batteries to secure their home's energy system.

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According to the CEO of Descarbonize Soluções, Patrick von Schaaffhausen, the increased frequency of blackouts has driven interest in power solutions, such as solar panels and batteries, that promise dependable energy generation and storage. For retail businesses, where an outage can dramatically impact revenue, a backup solution could also be a worthwhile purchase.

"Investing in batteries can be crucial and, in some cases, pay for itself in a single event," Schaaffhausen said.

If you're concerned about the rising rate of U.S. power outages, it may be a good idea to connect with TCD partner EnergySage. The company can help you get quick estimates for solar panel systems and compare quotes.

Regardless of whether your area experiences frequent blackouts, going solar is one of the most reliable ways to save money on utility costs. By generating your own cleaner energy, you can dramatically reduce, or even eliminate, your monthly electricity bills.

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According to the survey, respondents have little hope that the situation will improve in the coming years. Around 42% of those surveyed believe that power outages will continue to increase, and only 18% believe there will be fewer blackouts in the future years.

With an increase in massive, power-hungry data centers and aging grid infrastructure, the U.S. is in a similar boat, facing already rising energy costs and blackouts.

Luckily, homeowners can already take control of their energy generation and cut ties with utility companies by investing in solar panels and batteries.

With EnergySage, switching to solar has never been simpler. The average homeowner who uses EnergySage to get solar can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

It even offers a helpful mapping tool that shows solar panel costs by state and the incentives available in your area. Together, they can help you snag the best prices.

If you agree with the nearly eight out of 10 respondents who think pairing solar panels with batteries is the solution to failing grids, EnergySage can help you there, too. Its resources can help you get competitive quotes and installation estimates to save money and secure your energy.

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