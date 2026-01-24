These US states are getting slammed the hardest by 'shocking' power outages: 'A 20% annual increase in outage duration, frequency, and magnitude'

"The magnitude of that was … greater than we hypothesized."

Power outages are becoming more common across the U.S., largely due to an increase in extreme weather events.

New research revealed that areas with AI data centers are also hot spots for power outages.

What's happening?

As Texas A&M University reported, the Urban Resilience AI Lab conducted a Nationwide Power System Vulnerability Index using AI.

The researchers used national laboratory data to study how weather events have impacted the duration and frequency of power outages over the past 10 years.

They found that extreme weather has been causing more power outages lately, which are lasting longer and affecting more utility customers. They also uncovered data showing that power outages have been more common in areas with AI data centers that consume large amounts of energy and other natural resources.

"We knew that the state of power system vulnerability nationwide is exacerbating, but the magnitude of that was shocking, and greater than we hypothesized," said Dr. Ali Mostafavi, one of the study's authors. "After 2019, we see a 20% annual increase in outage duration, frequency and magnitude."

Why are increasing power outages significant?

Power outages pose a serious threat, especially in vulnerable communities. Extreme weather events, such as heat waves and hurricanes, are prolonging power outages, leaving people without access to essential services like heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration.

When the power goes out, some people aren't able to travel to work and school, access healthy food, or keep their families safe and comfortable. Meanwhile, many people rely on medical devices that require electricity, putting their lives at risk when the power goes out.

Additionally, there are socioeconomic disparities associated with prolonged power outages, as low-income communities often experience outages longer than wealthier ones. These vulnerable residents often struggle to recover after outages, exacerbating pervasive problems like poverty, hunger, and the inability to keep up with rising energy costs.

What's being done to protect people from power outages?

Research studies like the Texas A&M one help inform the public about power outage risks and spark action in local communities. They can also lead to greater advocacy among policymakers to better prepare for future frequent power outages.

