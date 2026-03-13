New survey uncovers surprising trend among homeowners with solar panels — here's what 7 in 10 respondents said

A new survey highlighted a growing trend among people interested in installing solar panels at home.

According to EnergySage's 2025 Home Electrification Marketplace Report, almost three out of four respondents, or 73%, are interested in battery backup along with solar panels.

It's a surprising number, given that just under 40% of buyers ultimately choose both solar panels and battery backups — but a good sign for an industry where growth was uncertain after solar subsidies were cut in 2025.

Despite the loss of those subsidies, installing solar panels is a fantastic way to cut your monthly energy bills and also reduce your carbon footprint and reliance on planet-warming fossil fuels. As clean energy becomes more efficient and affordable, it's easier than ever to make the switch.

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If you want to get in on cheaper, cleaner energy with solar panels, EnergySage offers free tools to find the system that's right for you. They can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes hassle-free.

EnergySage's tools curate bids for installing your system and can save you up to $10,000 on your installation.

Their free mapping tool reveals the average cost of a solar system at the state level, and finds every rebate and discount your state offers to ensure you're getting the best deal possible.

Adding battery backups is a stellar way to ensure you always have power when you need it, even during a power outage or a big storm.

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They can help reduce your reliance on municipal power grids, which can also lower your neighbors' energy bills by reducing demand in your area.

If you're among the 73% of people looking to add battery storage to your panels, EnergySage can help with that, too, bycurating quotes so you get the best possible deal.

It's clear that the future of solar energy remains bright as more and more people take steps to store that power for later, cutting their energy costs and boosting their home's resilience.

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