Think you can't afford solar panels? Here's how you can get them without paying for installation

"It may be hard to go back once you make the leap."

Last year, solar panel installations in the United States shattered previous records — and cold, hard cash was a major reason why. Solar systems can save the average U.S. homeowner approximately $50,000 on energy costs over their lifetimes.

However, if you think solar panels are a luxury few can afford, one company is turning that narrative on its head with its unique approach to home energy management.

Palmetto is helping homeowners reap the benefits of solar power through its LightReach energy plan, which requires no money down for its solar leasing plans.

Not only is solar energy generally cheaper than dirty fuels, but it also usually experiences more consistent and predictable pricing.

While each energy type has its pros and cons — for instance, the sun doesn't shine 24/7, so battery storage solutions are essential for solar grid stability — solar technology can be less susceptible to geopolitical factors that can result in fluctuating oil and gas prices.

And it's difficult to ignore one major con of relying on dirty energy: Burning gas, oil, and coal releases harmful gases into the atmosphere, contributing to millions of premature deaths every year and accounting for the bulk of the heat-trapping pollution that is overheating our planet.

With Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, you can get your quote for free and lock in a monthly rate for solar without worrying about the upfront cost of solar panels. Since Palmetto owns the system, it will also handle all of its maintenance and service throughout your 25-year protection program.

As the company explains, LightReach is designed to help you "build wealth and energy independence without additional costs" — and it will credit you the difference if your leased solar panels don't meet its 90% production guarantee.

If leasing doesn't sound like the best option for you, there are still ways to save money on solar panel purchases and installations. EnergySage can provide free quotes and unbiased expert support as you explore your options — and score the best possible deal for your situation.

Regardless of how you choose to go solar, it may be hard to go back once you make the leap.

"I am not in a position to buy solar panels. I am really excited to have solar panels and have a steady bill while Xcel Energy costs continue to rise," said one Colorado-based Redditor who said they signed a solar leasing plan with the only available leasing company in their area.

"When we moved into our home, one of our first big projects was installing solar," another person shared with The Cool Down. "Solar covers our energy use for most of the year, including cooling, electronics, yard equipment, and more."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.