Homeowner shares genuine experience with solar panels two years after installation: 'Hidden fees and ... savings I didn't even know existed'

"This is the video I wish I had before I got solar."

What does solar really save you? After two years off the grid, this homeowner revealed the numbers and tackled the questions most people don't ask until it's too late.

The video comes from YouTuber Reed at Smart Home Solver (@SmartHomeSolver), who shares a transparent, data-driven look at his solar journey two years in. It's gaining attention for breaking down costs and savings, making solar feel accessible and worth considering.

Reed kicks off the video by saying: "My electric bill has been $0 for the last two years. I'm going to show you how I got there with every number you could ever want to see. Costs, savings, hidden fees, and surprising savings I didn't even know existed … This is the video I wish I had before I got solar."

If you're new to solar, this video is a great start.

An average U.S. homeowner can save around $50,000 in energy costs over the lifespan of their solar panel system. Reed proves, through his experience, that solar is a solid investment.

Solar power not only slashes energy bills but also reduces reliance on dirty fuels such as coal and gas, cutting pollution and helping to slow rising global temperatures and reduce the intensity of extreme weather events. It makes communities more resilient by reducing strain on power grids and keeping homes powered during blackouts, all while supporting a cleaner, more sustainable future.

A great complement to solar power is a heat pump, which efficiently heats and cools your home by transferring heat from the air or ground, making it an energy-efficient alternative to traditional systems.

If you're looking to get started with solar panels, EnergySage has free resources to get you estimates from local installers.

"Beyond the $0 bills, it's fantastic knowing you are helping the planet, reducing pollution, and relieving stress on the electrical grid, so thank you for upgrading," one commenter noted.

Another offered a valuable insight, saying, "Solar energy is a fixed cost in a world where everything is getting more expensive."

