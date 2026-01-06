Homeowner shares candid thoughts shortly after installing rooftop solar in rainy state: 'Barely getting any power ... due to clouds and rain'

"I'm really looking forward to summer to see how it's performing!"

A Washington-based homeowner took advantage of tax credits to get solar panels installed on their roof and shared their delight with their decision, even in a cloudy climate.

The homeowner explained on the r/solar subreddit that their driving force for going solar was to have a battery backup system in place for power outages, which can sometimes last for more than 24 hours at their home.

In Washington's notoriously gray and rainy climate, the system wasn't producing a ton of power. Trees above the panels were also dropping leaves and casting shadows on the panels, which could lower their output. But the homeowner remained optimistic.

"It probably won't be a problem much during summer as the angle of the sun will be different," the OP wrote. "Right now I'm barely getting any power mostly due to cloud and rain though."





Going solar is not just one of the best ways to protect against power outages and grid unreliability, but also to lower monthly energy bills. The Cool Down recently launched a Solar Explorer to help guide you through the solar journey, whether you're interested in no-money-down lease options or in competitive, curated bids for purchasing and installing panels.

Numerous tests and studies have shown that, even in cold and cloudy weather, solar panels can effectively help homeowners generate energy. And with a solid battery system in place, you can bank excess energy generated during sunnier times and have it ready for when it's needed.

"I'm really looking forward to summer to see how it's performing!" the OP wrote.

If you also want to take advantage of one of our planet's most abundant, cleanest, and cheapest energy sources, the Solar Explorer is a perfect place to start your journey. There, you'll find answers to many of your solar-related questions, and get connected with our partners, who are ready to provide concierge-level service while saving you money.

If upfront costs are a concern, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program offers subscription options that can still lower your utility rate by up to 20% while taking advantage of tax credits that have been retired for solar-panel purchases.

EnergySage, meanwhile, makes buying solar panels a breeze by curating bids from local, vetted installers, saving you up to $10,000 in the process.

To really maximize the value of solar panels, you can use them to power other electric appliances, such as an energy-efficient heat pump, to bring down your utility costs even more. TCD's HVAC Explorer can also help you out there, making it easy to find the right system for your home and your budget.

And the free Palmetto Home app can help you earn up to $5,000 in home-upgrade rewards, simply by taking some easy, everyday actions.

