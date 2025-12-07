Homeowners with solar weigh in on contentious solar leasing debate after cautious shopper considers upgrade: 'What did you choose and why?'

Going solar is one of the best things you can do for your home — and the planet. But that doesn't mean the process is always easy to navigate.

Recently, a solar-curious homeowner took to Reddit for guidance, torn between leasing solar panels or buying them outright.

"I know ownership can give a higher return on investment, but leasing has less upfront cost," the homeowner wrote. "For people who went solar in the past couple of years, what did you choose and why? Any regrets?"

Several commenters chimed in with their opinions, highlighting the pros and cons of each solar energy option.





"​​Leasing can be easier upfront, but buying usually pays off more long term if you plan to stay in the home," one commenter wrote. "Ownership also gives you tax credits and more control over maintenance."

It turns out the homeowner wasn't the only one with questions about solar options. Many Redditors said they were following the thread to help inform their own solar journey.

"I'm currently going through the same thing, and I am 50/50 on both," one commenter lamented.

No matter how you approach it, going solar is one of the most impactful steps you can take to lower your utility bills, protect yourself from rising energy prices, and make your home more resilient during power outages. Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your home energy costs down to — or near — $0. Plus, you'll be helping to create a cleaner, cooler future.

But if you're just getting started, the process can feel overwhelming. That's why The Cool Down created tools and guides designed to help you understand your options clearly and confidently.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help create a personalized snapshot of what going solar could look like for your home and budget. As you begin exploring, you'll quickly see that solar isn't just for a specific type of homeowner — it's for anyone who wants more control over their energy costs. And you have more options than you might think.

Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program, for instance, offers a $0-down path to clean energy with predictable, lower long-term rates. While some companies have struggled to deliver reliable leasing options, Palmetto stands out for its transparency and focus on long-term performance. LightReach can reduce your utility rate by up to 20%, with its structure passing on the financial benefits of federal incentives directly through lower lease rates. For many homeowners, it's an accessible, low-stress way to start saving with solar right away.

Considering purchasing solar panels instead of leasing them? EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted installer bids, understand incentives, and feel confident in the path that works best for you.

When you're ready to explore your options more deeply, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you connect with vetted partners who simplify the process with concierge-level support. These partners can help you save up to $10,000 on installation by curating competitive bids from trusted local installers.

As you plan your home's clean energy upgrades, remember that solar becomes even more powerful when paired with efficient electric appliances — especially heat pumps and modern HVAC systems. These upgrades can help you cut your energy use by up to 50%, improving comfort and lowering your total energy costs. If you're considering an HVAC upgrade, TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find a system that fits your home, climate, and budget.

To round out your sustainable energy toolkit, the free Palmetto Home app can teach you simple daily actions — from energy-saving habits to home-efficiency upgrades — that can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to put toward home improvements.

After sorting through heaps of solar advice, the homeowner shared an update — and explained how partnering with Palmetto helped them make their final decision.

"I decided to go with the purchase option from Palmetto instead of leasing," the homeowner wrote. "Their team was really transparent about costs, and they walked me through the financing so I could still get the tax credit and full ownership benefits. The system is up now, and I'm already seeing a noticeable drop in my utility bill without any of the lease-related limitations people warned me about."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.