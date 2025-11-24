'Energy Professor' breaks down the true pros and cons of leasing solar panels: 'Consider your long-term financial goals'

For many people looking to save money on rising utility costs and help the planet, it's no longer a question of whether solar panels are worth the investment.

The new and more relevant question has become whether you should buy solar panels or lease them instead. The Energy Professor (@TheEnergyProfessor) explored both options in a YouTube video to help viewers decide which route is best for them.

In the video, The Energy Professor explained that leasing could save you money or cost you more in the long run than buying solar panels outright.

He said that the major advantages of leasing solar panels include the minimal upfront cost and maintenance and repairs covered by the leasing company. People who lease solar panels can also see immediate savings on their energy bills.





However, The Energy Professor pointed out that leasing a solar system requires monthly payments for a period of typically 15 to 25 years. These prolonged monthly payments could ultimately delay your return on investment for having a solar system in place.

"When weighing the decision to lease or buy your solar panel system, consider your long-term financial goals," The Energy Professor said. "Purchasing panels can lead to greater savings over time, thanks to reduced electricity rates and the tax benefits that come with owning your system. However, if the upfront cost of a system is the barrier or if financing options aren't available, leasing might be a more suitable choice."

This expert advice is helpful to people who want to generate less planet-overheating pollution from their homes but aren't sure exactly how to switch to solar. But regardless of how you make the switch, you'll still save money on your utility bills and make your home more resilient to extreme weather and rising energy costs.

"Always review the terms of a lease carefully and consider your long-term energy needs before making a decision," The Energy Professor added at the end of his video to help people choose between buying or leasing solar panels.

