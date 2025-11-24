Man shares 'quick and easy' tips to save money on heating bill this winter: 'Anyone can make it work'

Winter is coming, and for many Americans, that means one thing: higher bills.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates that households using gas and electric heat will see average seasonal utility increases of $54 and $112, respectively, compared to last year. That's where TikToker Jack Woerner (@jackwoerner) has a few pieces of advice.

The scoop

In a recent video, Woerner shared his "quick and easy" money-saving routine for keeping heating costs low during the coldest months, no fancy tools or tech required.

"It's just a couple of buttons right here," Woerner said. "Anyone can make it work."

Woerner's approach starts with lowering the thermostat — and keeping it there. He sets his heat at 63 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature he says is comfortable for sleeping but still low enough to reduce energy use.

During the day, he lets the house naturally warm up by opening blinds to welcome in sunlight and cooking with the oven, then leaves the door cracked afterward to let residual heat fill the room.

He also relies on simple comfort upgrades: wool socks for cold toes, warm beverages like tea or coffee, and staying active throughout the day to keep body temperature up. Together, these easy habits help keep his home comfortable without cranking up the thermostat.

How it's helping

For Woerner, the payoff is clear: lower utility bills. Even the difference of a few degrees can lead to meaningful savings, potentially adding up to hundreds of dollars each winter.

By cutting back on energy consumption, households also reduce the amount of pollution created by gas-powered furnaces and electricity generation. Small changes like these, along with weatherizing upgrades like better insulation or smart thermostats, can shrink both your bills and your home's carbon footprint.

And if you're ready to take your savings further, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, helping you bring your energy costs down to or near $0. You can use TCD's Solar Explorer to compare vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installation costs. For those not looking to buy panels outright, LightReach offers a $0-down solar subscription program that can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

Pairing solar with an upgraded Mitsubishi heat pump can also save you nearly $400 a year in energy costs, while keeping your home comfortable year-round.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on Woerner's video praised the realistic and practical nature of his routine. Some said they already use similar tricks, while others were inspired to try lowering their thermostats for the first time.

"I'm in [Nebraska] and keep it at 65, anything higher and the bills are outrageous," one commenter stated.

Recognizing that the hack may be slightly out of reach for some, another user joked, "Yea, we can't do that in the Midwest."

