"Like anything else, just take good care of them."

An energy independence-seeking homeowner has queried fellow Redditors about solar panel longevity.

"I'm afraid after the 25-year loan is paid, it would be time to replace," the potential customer posted in r/solar.

But experts have good news for the Redditor — and for anyone worried about panel lifetimes — as many reports indicate that common arrays should last well beyond 25- to 30-year warranties.

And there are plenty of helpful tools to get your home-solar story started.





The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can navigate the process by comparing quotes, identifying an installer, and securing tax breaks that expire on Dec. 31. The insight can save you up to $10,000 right off the bat. The lower cost will decrease the payout amount, extending the decades-long benefits.

What's more, This Old House said that "high-quality panels" typically have a three-decade guarantee, and that well-cared-for panels can last for up to 50 years. Simply cleaning the suncatchers regularly can boost performance, as well.

"Short answer is no one knows how long they last because they just refuse to stop working and the oldest ones around still work," one Redditor commented.

The longevity is thanks to unique innovations with breakthrough materials that are boosting efficiency rates to between 20% and 25% — and rising. That's according to experts at Palmetto, a trusted TCD partner that offers solar panel leasing through its LightReach program.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Leasing requires no money down, and Palmetto takes care of all the maintenance and eventual removal costs. The customer pays a set monthly fee and uses all the electricity. It's a great way to help slash utility rates by up to 20% while limiting heat-trapping air pollution from dirty electricity sources. The fumes are linked by NASA to greater risks for heat waves that are further straining the grid and complicating the power supply.

Doing some research can help you decide whether leasing or buying is the best option. Factors such as how long you plan to stay in your home are important to consider.

EnergySage, another Solar Explorer partner, has more expert advice to help you put together a solar plan that can protect you from skyrocketing rates. Experts there said some panels even carry a 40-year warranty, proof of the growing confidence in solar panel lifetimes. EnergySage also has a handy mapping tool that can help you compare quotes in your community.

Coupling solar with efficient appliances, such as a heat pump, can add to the savings and lower your electricity bills even more. TCD's HVAC Explorer is another great tool to help you find the right system and to lock in still-available tax breaks worth up to $2,000 for the tech, according to NPR.

For other household hacks, the Palmetto Home app is a savings-seeking service geared to assist you in unlocking up to $5,000 in rewards to use for upgrades. It's based on some easy, everyday actions and is free to use, just like the other trusted resources.

It all starts by harnessing free sun power, and growing evidence is showing that customers can move forward with confidence that arrays will last longer than is often expected.

"Like anything else, just take good care of them," a Redditor commented on the post.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.