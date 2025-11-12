Scientists achieve major breakthrough that could revolutionize solar panels: 'High stability'

The team of more than 20 experts is optimistic about its advancement.

Experts in Lithuania are working across multiple dimensions to improve inorganic perovskite solar cells, which have great potential as next-generation sun-catchers.

It's part of ongoing innovations happening around the world to facilitate our shift to cleaner energy, though many of the breakthroughs still require further research before going mainstream.

A team from the Kaunas University of Technology has successfully applied a thin, two-dimensional layer of a special substance on a 3D perovskite surface. Perovskites are a family of minerals that can convert sunlight into electricity with high efficiency and at low cost. But durability and degradation have been substantial hurdles to widespread use, according to a Kaunas news release and the U.S. Department of Energy.

"Perovskite solar cells … can be lightweight, thin-film, and flexible, and most importantly, they are made from inexpensive materials," university researcher Kasparas Rakštys said in the release.

The team synthesized perfluorinated 2D ammonium cations, or positively charged ions. Fluorine atoms are electronegative, reducing electron density and helping enable "the hydrogen bonding between [the] anchoring ammonium group and lead iodide fragments," per the release.

The result of the complex chemistry is a stable cell that can withstand high temperatures, a feat that has been difficult to achieve with inorganic perovskites to date.

The team logged some of the best results on record for inorganic perovskites, including 20-21% efficiency over 950 continuous hours at 185 degrees Fahrenheit. The experts tested the cells as part of a mini-module, according to the release.

"Although solar cells do not normally reach such high temperatures under real operating conditions, these standardized stability tests are used to assess their long-term durability, and such high stability is practically comparable to the requirements of commercial silicon cells," Rakštys said.

According to EnergySage, a free tool that helps homeowners navigate buying a rooftop solar panel system, the latest, common silicon panels have a 22% efficiency rate on average. Solar Magazine reported that perovskites can hit nearly 30%, but with only a couple-year lifespan, compared to silicon's 30-year longevity.

Other researchers are working on tandem cells that combine silicon and perovskite, achieving efficiencies as high as 35% during testing. It's all part of amazing innovations that even include rubber-like, flexible panels.

Better cells can help increase the adoption of the clean energy source, reducing the power needed from dirty fuels. Burning nonrenewables is largely responsible for our planet's overheating, which is linked to increased wildfire and other extreme-weather risks, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The fires have an impact on animals long after they are extinguished, disrupting predator/prey relationships and other biodiversity balances.

For its part, solar is budget-friendly, especially as a long-term investment. In fact, it's one of the best ways for homeowners to take control of their energy supply, reducing or eliminating utility bills. Upfront costs can be steep, but EnergySage can compare quotes, find the right installer for your home, and help you secure tax breaks that can save up to $10,000. The incentive expires at the end of the year, however, so taking action quickly can result in the greatest savings.

In Lithuania, the team of more than 20 experts is optimistic about its advancement in solar cell research, but it's not ready for the market yet. Rather, the news release said it's "moving closer to real commercialization."

"Perovskite solar cells are one of the fastest-growing solar technologies in the world," Rakštys said.

"Perovskite solar cells are one of the fastest-growing solar technologies in the world," Rakštys said.