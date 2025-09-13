Homeowner settles solar panel debate after running DIY-test on their roof: 'Does it help?'

A little elbow grease can increase solar panel performance greatly, according to an enterprising homeowner from San Francisco who wanted to maximize energy savings.

The Redditor shared performance results in r/solar after cleaning one of six panels in the household system. They were installed in 2022 and were never cleaned, according to the homeowner.

The washed panel was noticeably shinier than the other five, but the biggest gains were in power production.

"Does it help?" the Redditor posted. "After the cleaning I checked the app for the next [three] days at around the same time of day, and the results were surprising."

The homeowner documented marked improvement, highlighting the fact that rooftop solar is one of the best ways to reduce or even eliminate your utility bill, all while producing no heat-trapping air pollution.

Those fumes are called a "familiar" health hazard by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Dirty air is associated with lung and heart problems, as well as cancer risks, per the report.

Adding home solar to your energy plan can help the planet by providing a cleaner electricity source compared to grid-provided power, which still heavily relies on burning dirty fuels.

Once installed, some simple maintenance can help to keep the suncatchers operating efficiently. EnergySage said that homeowners can sometimes clean panels themselves, but pros with the right equipment and training can ensure the job is done right, without voiding warranties. A typical cleaning costs between $150 and $350.

The experts said that periodic scrubbing typically boosts efficiency by up to 25%. Panels in desert climates, heavily wooded areas, and near highways typically need more frequent washes.

A commenter on the Reddit post said that heavy pollen and dust accumulation can also cause overheating and damage.

"The most common buildup is at the bottom edge and the panels may not appear dirty — but the grime affects them negatively," the user posted.

Other parts of the country with snowy winters can sometimes have precipitation on panel surfaces. But EnergySage noted that since they are installed at an angle, the flakes mostly fall off on their own. A team at the University of Toledo is developing a strip, placed at the bottom of the panel, that helps snow slide off more quickly.

The Reddit post served as a good reminder for some homeowners who already have an array.

"I've been postponing cleaning my panels for about a year," one commenter wrote. "Maybe it's time to do it again."

