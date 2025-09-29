Homeowner sparks animated debate after considering home renovation despite fleeting government incentives: 'Your math makes sense'

A Redditor's post asking for advice about solar panel leasing has drawn numerous opinions, budget breakdowns, and cost/benefit analysis in response.

There are also some interesting comments.

"It is just my opinion that [leasing] is a scam," one commenter wrote.

It's a point that was countered by another Redditor who chose leasing over buying: "Either way is cheaper than the $90,000 I project we will pay for electric for the next 25 years [if rates and usage stayed the same]."

Leasing solar panels from companies like Palmetto for home use is gaining traction as a way to tap cleaner, free sun energy without the high upfront costs associated with buying a system. The company has a handy question-and-answer section that highlights the pros and cons of both options, taking uncertainty out of the equation.

Many savvy budget-crunchers are exploring solar as a way to lower monthly utility bills that are increasing "more than twice as fast as inflation" due to rising natural gas prices and exploding data center power demand, according to NPR.

Surging energy use from multiyear high heat waves isn't helping. NASA has linked our planet's overheating, largely due to continued fossil fuel burning, to temperatures that could soon make some places uninhabitable.

Both leasing and buying are options for cleaner energy that reduces planet-warming air pollution.

As part of Palmetto's LightReach program, the company installs and owns the panels. Palmetto is also responsible for maintenance. The property owner pays a set monthly fee and uses all the electricity generated.

Leasing is a good option if you don't want high upfront costs and if you plan to stay in your home for a while. Buying panels is a better option if you want to increase your property value. You can also realize more long-term savings if you buy your own array, all according to Palmetto's Q&A page. But a rooftop system could cost $20,000 or more, even with all applicable incentives.

"The lease seems like the better deal … what am I missing?" the Redditor posted, noting that they likely wouldn't have the setup installed in time to take advantage of 30% federal tax rebates. They expire at the end of the year due to government policy changes. That's a big factor with a looming deadline. In a lease, the company keeps the tax incentive, according to Palmetto.

EnergySage is a trusted online resource that can help you compare quotes, find a timely installer, and lock in the credits before they expire, saving you up to $10,000 if buying panels. But action ASAP is needed to take full advantage of the free money.

On Reddit, users were examining costs per kilowatt-hour, and other calculations, to help the potential solar customer decide what the best option is for their home.

"Your math makes sense," one commenter wrote.

"If you have the financials, buy the system outright and it may be paid off in 10-15 years," another Redditor advised.

