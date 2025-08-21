New research reveals the high-tech home renovation that can increase a house's price by nearly $80,000: 'One of the most valuable home improvements you can make'

"More buyers understand and appreciate its value proposition."

Put down the paintbrushes and garden shears. It turns out that one of the best ways to increase your home's property value isn't about curb appeal.

EnergySage cited new research that found rooftop solar panels can add up to $79,000 to a home's property value, which is a 5% to 10% increase from prior estimates.

That figure was based on the average California home value of $790,000. Across the country, in Pennsylvania, homes are less expensive, with an average Zillow valuation of $285,000. Rooftop solar can still add nearly $30,000 to the value on the East Coast.

That's in addition to providing free electricity without heat-trapping air pollution. The fumes are linked by NASA to contributing to greater risks for extreme heat waves and droughts that could make some places uninhabitable.

"This isn't just about monthly electric bill savings anymore. The data shows solar panels have become one of the most valuable home improvements you can make, delivering returns that exceed traditional renovations while providing decades of energy independence," EnergySage's Alix Langone and Emily Walker wrote.

EnergySage offers a free, online tool that can help you lock in all the incentives, compare quotes, and find the best installer in any part of the country. Action before the end of the year is crucial, as President Donald Trump's spending bill will end 30% federal tax breaks for household solar systems years early, on Dec. 31. Having one installed before year's end secures thousands of dollars in savings.

The value is long-lasting, as panels work well for up to 35 years. A study found that most American households save about $700 a year on utility costs, even after upfront expenses, according to government data and research.

Homeowners can secure up to $10,000 in incentives and installation savings with EnergySage's help. Certain states offer perks beyond the expiring federal ones, and EnergySage has a mapping tool that lets you compare costs as well as local rebates. Larger systems can cost more than $30,000, so the credit, quote, and incentive help is a great money-saving resource.

The new solar valuation was calculated after a survey of 5,000 California homes from 2020-23. It compared homes with solar, homes without it, and homes with third-party systems. Households with aging setups had valuation increases on the low end of the range.

Savings and energy independence are among the reasons EnergySage said people are installing panels. The Solar Energy Industries Association reported that 7% of U.S. homes have them. The agency estimated last year that the figure will jump to 15% by 2030.

Prices are also falling. EnergySage reported that panel costs have decreased from $3.80 per watt to $2.50 since 2014.

Meanwhile, electricity costs are only expected to increase with power demand. Panels paired with a battery backup can be a powerful upgrade that provides blackout protection.

"As solar becomes mainstream, more buyers understand and appreciate its value proposition," Langone and Walker wrote for EnergySage.

