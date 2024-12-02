Homeowner breaks down 'astounding' energy savings after installing rooftop solar: 'I'm saving over $100,000'

Providing electricity for a neighborhood can cost $7.2 million yearly, but solar can reduce that by $3 million.

Opening your electric bill every month can be scary, especially when you see the high price. However, solar power can save you a lot of money on your monthly bill.

Ben Sullins, a data scientist and sustainable technologies advocate, broke down the energy savings he gets with his solar panels on YouTube.

He has 28 solar panels and two batteries for storage. He calculated that it costs him 14 cents per kilowatt-hour, while the average rate in California is 32 cents. Ben also charges two electric vehicles at home, so he calculated the cost of electricity and fueling gas cars, which worked out to be $610 per month.

He compared the monthly electricity and charging costs for his EVs to those of the average home and found that he saved over $4,000 per year.

He said, "Across the lifespan of these panels and the batteries, I'm saving over $100,000."

Furthermore, a study by the University of Texas at Austin found that community solar can save neighborhoods tremendously. Providing electricity for a neighborhood can cost $7.2 million yearly, but solar can reduce that by $3 million.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If you want to upgrade to solar panels but feel overwhelmed, that's where EnergySage comes in. The company has a handy tool that allows you to search for providers in your area the same way you would search for flight deals.

While solar panels are great for saving you money, they also have environmental benefits. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, solar panels are a vital tool for reducing the polluting gases that cause warming temperatures. It can also improve air quality because the technology doesn't release toxic gases into the atmosphere to heat or cool your home.

A recent study found that symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath can improve even within a few weeks of reduced air pollution. Hospitalizations, cardiovascular illness, school absenteeism, clinic visits, and deaths will also significantly decrease.

🗣️ What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

According to EnergySage's Storage Marketplace Report, it's a great time to make the switch.



💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. Use EnergySage's free tool today to cut through the noise, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Spencer Fields, EnergySage's director of insights, said, "The combination of near-record low prices and more consumer-friendly financing options is creating new opportunities for wider adoption."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.