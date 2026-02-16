Homeowner sparks heated debate after considering 'zero cost' solar panel lease: 'Too good to be true?'

"If you need a lawyer and a tax account to determine if you should do it, it probably ain't worth it."

As energy demand worldwide continues to spike — reaching close to 650 exajoules in 2024 alone, per the International Energy Agency — alternatives to conventional power plants are becoming more and more popular.

Conventional means of energy generation rely on power plants to burn dirty fuels like coal, oil, and gas. While it is the contemporary industry standard, the combustion process takes quite a toll on our environment by releasing heat-trapping pollution into our atmosphere. As a result, finding, improving, and commercializing renewable alternatives is essential to the safekeeping of our planet.

From homeowners seeking a little more self-sufficiency to individuals interested in cleaning up our planet on a budget, many are turning to solar energy as one of the most promising and fastest-growing clean power solutions today.

In the r/solar subreddit, one user looking to go solar recently shared their misgivings about a potential solar leasing platform, noting that while the pricing seems promising, it also seems "too good to be true."





Unfortunately, according to many of the top comments, the wording of the lease seems to have misled the prospective lessee, so much so that they considerably underestimated the total cost. Rather than a "no cost" transfer of solar ownership after a six-year lease, as the user initially understood, the six-year mark grants the lessee the option to pursue a purchase of ownership.

So, it's crucial to remain conscientious while scouting for solar energy options for your home and ensure that you don't fall victim to misleading, overpriced, or even predatory solar plans. Try using tools like The Cool Down's Solar Explorer to lead you in the right direction, connecting you with trusted, cost-cutting partners like EnergySage, which can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Folks in the subreddit were quick to offer the poster advice on their solar leasing prospects.

"If it sounds too good to be true, they are out to screw you," one commenter warned. "If you need a lawyer and a tax account to determine if you should do it, it probably ain't worth it."

"I'm looking at something similar," wrote another. "I have the contract ready and some emails, but it's confusing as hell."

