Prosecutors are actively investigating solar industry fraud — here's what you need to know before installing panels

"We want to make sure that there are no exploitative or unfair sales practices happening in our industry."

Solar energy is booming and helping lower planet-heating pollution. Unfortunately, predatory companies can take advantage of the popularity.

NPR reported on how the solar industry is repairing its reputation and what to watch out for when shopping.

Social media is full of angry complaints about shady solar panel installers. Odds are you've even encountered one of these high-pressure salespeople at your own home.

"Well, everybody wants a cheaper electric bill, right?" said Emanuel Minto, a 91-year-old, who was locked into a misleading financing agreement by a door-to-door salesman. "I will die before I could pay this off," he told NPR.

Hundreds of people like Minto are falling victim to solar fraud.

Prosecutors are investigating these deceptive and sometimes illegal practices. Alleged bad behavior ranges from unpermitted work and nonworking systems to forging documents and impersonating consumers.

"There have been a lot of shady business practices in residential solar. And I think it's hurting the market," Micah Gold-Markel, a solar installer and educator, told NPR. He's part of Amicus Solar, a cooperative of independent solar companies that requires certain business practices.

"We want to make sure that there are no exploitative or unfair sales practices happening in our industry," Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, told NPR. Her trade group is also developing standards for its members.

"Solar is the most popular form of energy and we are very committed to keeping it that way," Hopper said.

Installing solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and achieve a cleaner, cooler future. Solar panels harness renewable energy from the sun, reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources that produce harmful air pollution.

EnergySage is there to help you navigate the process. Its site allows you to quickly get solar installation estimates, compare quotes, and read installer reviews. Watch out for these red flags to ensure you're working with a reputable company.

Users online stressed the importance of doing your research.

"Call a few other local solar companies and get quotes to compare," said one Redditor, commenting on the NPR article.

"I've been hounded by large scale companies and door salesman since moving into my new home," wrote another commenter. "I've been very frustrated by some people in the industry attempting to take advantage of people like me just trying to do the environmentally or financially responsible thing."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.