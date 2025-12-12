Energy experts weigh in on hotly debated solar leases — here's what you need to know before signing any paperwork

"The most important thing is that your annual lease payment costs and your utility bill costs are lower than what you used to pay annually for electricity."

As energy bills are soaring nationwide, solar panels are becoming an increasingly attractive option for homeowners. However, there's one issue standing in the way of more widespread adoption: the upfront cost.

What is a solar lease?

Industry experts spoke to CNET about circumventing the initial outlay through solar leasing. An oft-debated topic is whether leasing is preferable to buying outright. Each comes with its own pros and cons, and the terms of the debate have shifted in the post-U.S. subsidy landscape. So which makes the most sense?

Is a solar lease the right option for you?

It depends. The article helpfully likens solar leasing to leasing a vehicle: You have use of the panels for a fixed period before they're returned. In some cases, just like with cars, you may have the option to purchase them later. With a solar lease, there's no money down, and the company is responsible for any maintenance issues. The regular monthly payment (typically between $50 and $250) will be fixed by the terms of the contract, so lessees will be largely unaffected by any rate hikes.

The downsides? Leases aren't usually eligible for any remaining incentives and can be a wrinkle in selling a home. Depending on the system and your energy use, you may still receive the occasional energy bill. Additionally, quite a few states have restrictions on solar leasing. Finally, the long-term savings of ownership will be higher.





Corey Ramsden, vice president of Go Solar Programs at Solar United Neighbors, told CNET: "The most important thing is that your annual lease payment costs and your utility bill costs are lower than what you used to pay annually for electricity."

