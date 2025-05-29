  • Home Home

Homeowner offers blunt advice to those skeptical about going solar: 'I would not hesitate'

by Matthew Marini
"Not giving PG&E any of your hard earned dollars is worth it alone."

A post in the r/solar subreddit shares a personal success story with switching to solar energy.

The scoop

OP explained that by switching to solar energy, they have seen significant cost savings. They wrote, "Not giving PG&E any of your hard-earned dollars is worth it alone, not to mention the environmental and self-sustainability benefits."

They even included a photo of their home's energy consumption after making the switch.

This post is yet another example of a homeowner cutting ties with gas or oil energy and seeing huge savings.

If you're thinking about making the switch to solar, EnergySage has a totally free tool for you to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

The Inflation Reduction Act also offers great incentives for those looking to make the switch to a smarter home

That being said, you should hurry if you want to take advantage. President Donald Trump has indicated that he wants to eliminate these subsidies, so it is important to make the switch as soon as possible.

While such an act would need to pass through Congress, the incentives' future is questionable at best.

How it's helping

Going solar won't just save you money; it'll help save our planet

The harmful effects of gathering oil or gas to power homes have serious ramifications on our environment, and every new solar home is helping us get one step closer to a cleaner, healthier ecosystem. All while saving a lot of money after the initial investment. 

This is why EnergySage's free services are so essential. According to the company, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

But as mentioned earlier, it's worth acting soon to ensure that you take advantage of these incentives before they go away.

What everyone's saying

The comments under OP's post were filled with fellow Redditors sharing similarly positive experiences after switching to solar. 

"I would not hesitate," one user said when discussing the various ways to cut energy bills by switching to solar and electric options. 

Another congratulated OP, saying, "Nice system! Good for you."

