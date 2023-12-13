  • Home Home

Cleaning expert shares simple solution to break down pesky soap scum: 'Glass should feel smooth to touch'

by Kelsey Kovner
She does warn against using this spray on natural stone.

Photo Credit: @neat.caroline / TikTok

When it comes to cleaning the house, we can never have enough tips and shortcuts. Keeping a glass shower clean is one of the constant battles at home. This affordable spray will cut through soap scum and make a daunting task way easier. 

The scoop

We all know soap scum is an annoying part of cleaning the bathroom, but what exactly is it? Soap scum is the result of soap reacting with the minerals in tap water. It is more likely to happen in a home with hard water, but it is an unfortunate nuisance that can happen in most bathrooms. Neat Caroline (@neat.caroline), an organizing and cleaning expert in NYC, posted a TikTok showing viewers an easy way to get rid of pesky soap scum. 

Caroline tells us to mix equal parts white vinegar and dish soap in a spray bottle and then spray down the glass or tile shower from top to bottom. She does warn against using this spray on natural stone. 

After spraying, let the mixture sit for a few minutes and then scrub down with the rough side of a sponge and rinse. “Glass should feel smooth to the touch,” she adds. Caroline finishes the video with a bonus clip of her very cute cat.

How it’s helping

This cleaning hack is not only a great way to clean your shower, but it’s also a great way to save money by reducing the number of cleaning products you need in the house. You likely already have vinegar and dish soap, and these two items are much more affordable than your average glass cleaner. 

The main ingredient in vinegar that makes it a good cleaner is acetic acid, which gives it that signature smell. Acetic acid is gentle on the environment, breaking down fairly quickly and not leaching caustic chemicals into the ecosystem or waterways.

