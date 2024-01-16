Woman shares her tip for tackling stubborn soap scum with just two household ingredients: ‘So easy and works every time’

“Just tried this and my shower is SPARKLING.”

“I love cleaning the bathroom,” said no one ever. And while it may never be fun, one TikToker reveals how to certainly make it easier.

The scoop

Gabrielle (@eco_og) demonstrates a simple hack to get rid of soap scum using two ingredients you probably already have in your cabinets.

“It’s so easy and works every time,” she says in a recent video.

The TikToker shows her bathtub’s transformation from cringe-worthy to sparkling with step-by-step instructions.

All you have to do is sprinkle baking soda around the drain, spritz with hydrogen peroxide, let sit for 15-20 seconds, and then wipe it up. Say goodbye to soap scum forever.

“This is one of my fave eco-friendly cleaners for tubs & sinks!” Gabrielle exclaimed in her post.

How it’s helping

This hack saves energy with no extra trips to the store, which reduces gas pollution while saving time — chef’s kiss.

Since most households already have the ingredients, this is a huge money saver considering studies have indicated that the average American family spends $40-$50 a month on household cleaning supplies.

Using natural cleaning products is also good for your health. Hydrogen peroxide is an organic compound that biodegrades completely into oxygen and water, unlike bleach which can cause skin and respiratory irritation among other harmful effects.

This simple hack reduces the use of toxic chemicals in the household that are typically found in popular store-bought cleaning products — which, ironically, are more expensive. When these harsh chemicals are used, they wash down drains and find their way into our water systems which is terrible for the environment.

Eco-friendly products are safer. They also reduce waste and plastics in the house, while most traditional cleaning products come in plastic containers and bottles.

There isn’t a single negative to using natural products to keep your home clean. It’s easy and gratifying.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers were grateful for the hack.

“Seriously the best thing ever, thank you!!! And so natural,” a TikToker commented.

Another backed up the tip, saying, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years…Haven’t used a store cleaning product my entire life

“Just tried this and my shower is SPARKLING. Thank you,” said another.

