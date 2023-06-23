TikToker shares cheap hack for cleaning soap scum from your bathtub: ‘It’s so easy and works every time’

Soap scum is a nuisance that impacts homeowners everywhere. In a recent video, TikToker Eco OG (@eco_og) presented a two-ingredient hack to clean soap scum.

The scoop

The video suggests sprinkling baking soda in the tub before spritzing around with a coating of hydrogen peroxide. Then, Eco OG allows the mixture to sit for 15 to 20 seconds before wiping it off with a paper towel.

“It’s so easy and works every time,” the creator says.

How it’s helping

This simple hack is an inexpensive way to get a cleaner tub or shower — while also reducing the use of toxic chemicals in the household. Studies have indicated that the average American family spends $40 to $50 monthly on household cleaning supplies. Homeowners can decrease this expenditure by already using ingredients they have in their households, like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide.

Eco OG explained in the video’s comments section that hydrogen peroxide is an organic compound that biodegrades completely into oxygen and water. Therefore, it is a preferable alternative to more toxic cleaning products like bleach, which can cause skin and respiratory irritation to plants and animals.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) lists bleach as a Category 1 chemical with the highest human health risk of the five categories. This means it’s looped in with other chemicals that cause irreversible skin damage and blindness as well as substances known to cause cancer, sterility, and genetic alteration … all just to clean out your shower.

Therefore, improper handling of bleach can cause numerous health threats and exacerbate conditions like asthma, while hydrogen peroxide is a much safer (and just as effective) alternative.

In addition, chlorine, one of the components of bleach, can react with minerals and form toxic compounds like dioxin and persistent organic pollutants. These compounds remain in soil and water for long periods, harming aquatic and wildlife.

What everyone’s saying

TikTok users praised Eco OG’s hack.

One user wrote, “​​Man I did try this and my shower turned so white. Love it thank you so much.”

Other users suggested alternative cleaning mixtures to try.

One wrote, “Another option that works really well for me is mixing baking soda, cleaning white vinegar, dawn dish soap, and a tad bit of alcohol and lemon juice!”

