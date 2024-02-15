Woman reveals game-changing shower routine swap that cuts out unnecessary costs: ‘Haven’t bought one in over a year thanks to this’

Do you ever reach the end of bar soap and consider tossing it? We get it — it can get difficult to use when it becomes a mere sliver of suds.

But now there is no need to toss it before it’s gone. With a soap saver, you can use every last sud of soap available to you, all while saving some money and reducing your waste.

The scoop

As demonstrated by TikToker Alyssa (@newlifestyleabb) in a video, the soap saver is a small, biodegradable bag made from natural materials that you can put a soap bar in. The texture of the bag fibers helps even the smallest amount of soap sud up while naturally exfoliating the skin.

In the clip, Alyssa adds the small end pieces of soap to the pouch, extending the life of the product instead of tossing it.

Thanks to this soap saver, Alyssa noted that she doesn’t need to buy an exfoliator, writing in the caption: “Haven’t bought one in over a year thanks to this.”

How it’s helping

The soap saver is helpful for many reasons. Firstly, it is a win for your wallet. The soap saver retails around $5, saving you the cost of exfoliators and new soap bars before your old ones run out.

Secondly, it ensures that you never waste a bar of soap, or a bar of shampoo or conditioner for that matter. Less waste is always beneficial to the environment.

What everyone’s saying

People weighed in on this simple hack’s effectiveness and were eager to try it themselves.

“I love my soap saver bag,” echoed one user.

“I crochet these myself,” another user commented, showing the ways they can use their craftiness to create hacks for the environment.

Other commenters showed their interest in the product despite currently using shower products in plastic bottles. Alyssa offered encouragement and commented, “Use them up first! You’re doing it right!”

