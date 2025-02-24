This off-grid homeowner revealed what it's really like to survive a brutal winter storm alone: 'It ... can be done and is much more peaceful'

"It is not the easiest life but can be done and is much more peaceful [than] the alternative."

This off-grid homeowner was snowed in for weeks, but they didn't seem to mind.

A homesteader in Southern Oregon shared a glimpse of their unique lifestyle to r/OffGrid. "Record snowfall out at my homestead (24"+, more OTW) and we are STILL harvesting veggies and SOLAR," they wrote. "Here at my little S. Oregon homestead we are [officially] snowed in!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posed with their dog alongside their solar panel setup and included a photo of fresh leafy greens harvested from their garden.

They wrote of the recent ups and downs of their off-grid lifestyle. While water and vegetables had been plentiful, hunting was more difficult than usual. Despite "settling in to being stuck here for several weeks, minimum," because of the weather, they couldn't have been happier.

Off-grid living isn't for everyone. But if it's something you're interested in, there can be a lot of benefits. While building the home can be costly, it's an investment, as homeowners can save hundreds or thousands of dollars each year on gas, electricity, groceries, and other costs.

Off-grid homes are built with sustainability in mind — they're designed to be self-sufficient. Rain barrels collect fresh water, gardens and greenhouses grow fruits and veggies, and solar panels generate energy.

If off-grid living isn't for you, there are still great options for making your home more self-sufficient. Switching to solar, installing a heat pump, or upgrading to LEDs are planet-friendly upgrades that will help lower your utility bills.

Commenters found the off-grid lifestyle fascinating and wished the poster good luck.

"Round of applause! Is that your entire solar or just a part of it? Super stoked for you. Really really awesome," one user shared.

"Well Done," another Redditor wrote. "It is not the easiest life but can be done and is much more peaceful [than] the alternative."

A third user said it "looks like a lot of fun and the dream, although I know I am romanticizing it I'm sure. Still, well done, I'd say!"

