Officials cite demolition company after troubling scenes captured near homes: 'There's clearly a lot of dust'

People often talk about pollution in the context of dirty energy sources, industrial pollution, or waste disposal. We don't think about pollution from demolition as frequently.

The Smith Foundry, a former iron casting facility in Minneapolis, closed in 2024 and was torn down in 2025. The foundry was accused of violating the Clean Air Act, risking the community's and the environment's health, per MPR News.

Community members were concerned about the site before the demolition began since the area was home to a former arsenic factory.

When the demolition crew began tearing down the Smith Foundry in February, community members were concerned about the amount of dust coming from the site. In mid-March, drone footage showed how the dust dispersed from the demolition site.

As community member Luke Gannon asked The Minnesota Star Tribune, "Who's to tell what is happening to the people who live right next door?"

Community journalist Devon Cupery added: "There's clearly a lot of dust. That feels troubling to me, that the narrative is not accurate."



The demolition company was spraying water on the wreckage, a common tactic to reduce dust from spreading, per OSHAcademy. However, the video clearly shows dust leaving the site and blowing away in the breeze.

The community's apprehensions about the demolition of the foundry are well founded.

According to the American Lung Association, vulnerable groups, including children and older adults, are more likely to be negatively impacted by outdoor air pollution. The World Health Organization estimates that air pollution caused 4.2 million premature deaths in 2019.

People face issues with air pollution nationwide. In California, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District is distributing thousands of air purifiers to residents to mitigate pollution.

Even in Europe, where air pollution levels have decreased markedly over the past few decades, many people live in areas with polluted air.

Scott Wasserman, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Health Department, told the Star Tribune that "the Health Department is monitoring the site daily and has required the contractor to cease demolition activity if winds are above 15 mph or if visible dust leaves the site."

Thanks to community members using their voices and fighting for their health, Minneapolis issued a fine to the demolition company for polluting the air.

