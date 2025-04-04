Government takes drastic step to protect thousands of households threatened by poisoned air: 'We keep fighting'

Communities are stronger when people work together to make change happen.

In an effort to help residents breathe easier, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District is distributing 10,000 air purifiers to South Bay households.

What's happening?

The distribution program aims to ease the impact of the ongoing Tijuana River Valley pollution crisis, which has sent noxious odors and pollution into nearby neighborhoods for years.

"No one should have to breathe polluted air in their own home," said SDAPCD board member and county supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer in a KPBS news report.

The free purifiers are part of the Air Improvement Relief Effort and are designed to filter out hydrogen sulfide, a gas that smells like rotten eggs and is linked to sewage pollution from the Tijuana River.

According to Lawson-Remer, the initiative will help "10,000 households protect their health, while we keep fighting for clean air and water in our community."

Due to limited supply, families with children, seniors 65 and older, and homes closest to the Tijuana River will get priority for the air purifiers. Households can register on the SDAPCD website to receive a unit by mail. Local distribution events will also be held.

Why is polluted air a problem?

Clean air is essential to healthy living, yet more than 83 million people in the United States are exposed to unhealthy air every year, according to First Street. That figure includes 10 million people who may have exposure to very unhealthy air quality and 1.5 million people who are at risk of experiencing hazardous air quality.

For the communities around the Tijuana River, odor is just one concern. Experts have linked long-term exposure to air pollution to skin conditions such as eczema and increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

If no meaningful action is taken, studies show that the number of Americans affected by poor air quality could increase by more than 50% by 2054.

What's being done about it?

The air purifier distribution effort is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Local officials and the International Boundary and Water Commission are working on long-term solutions, including expanding a nearby wastewater treatment plant to help reduce pollution at the source.

In the meantime, residents can take small steps to protect their indoor air, including sealing windows and doors, using exhaust fans while cooking, and replacing old HVAC filters regularly.

Another way you can make an impact is by using your voice and speaking up to your local representatives. Communities are stronger when people work together to make change happen.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.