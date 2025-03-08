Homeowner shares simple hack to clean inside of a messy microwave: 'The outcome was awesome'

The reaction to this simple trick has been overwhelmingly positive.

A sparkling-clean microwave without scrubbing or harsh chemicals? One viral cleaning hack is making it easier than ever to remove stubborn food splatter and grease using nothing but a lemon and water.

The scoop

A recent YouTube Short from DIY Buddy (@DIYBuddy) demonstrates a simple, nontoxic method for cleaning a microwave. The video shows a woman using steam from lemon-infused water to loosen grime, allowing for an effortless wipe-down.

To try this hack at home, all you need is a microwave-safe bowl, water, and a lemon.

Simply squeeze the lemon juice into the bowl, add the lemon halves, and microwave the mixture for 10 minutes. The steam helps break down food residue, making it easy to wipe away with a cloth.

How it's helping

Beyond the satisfaction of a spotless microwave, this hack saves time and money by eliminating the need for store-bought cleaning sprays.

By swapping out half of your traditional cleaning products for natural alternatives, you could save up to $900 over 10 years. This is because many natural cleaning ingredients, like citrus fruits and vinegar, are items you might already have in your kitchen.

Many commercial cleaners contain strong chemicals that make natural alternatives a safer choice, especially for households with children or pets. These chemicals can be unpleasant and hazardous, contributing to a smelly and wasteful cleaning process.

On an environmental level, switching to natural cleaning methods helps reduce plastic waste in the form of disposable cleaning product bottles. It also minimizes the release of harsh chemicals into the air and water systems, making it a win for both homes and the planet.

What everyone's saying

The reaction to this simple trick has been overwhelmingly positive, with many users praising its effectiveness and ease.

"I tried this [technique and] the outcome was awesome," one commenter shared.

"This is recommended by manufacturers themselves," another user pointed out.

Natural cleaning hacks like this one are gaining popularity as more people look for ways to simplify their routines while reducing household waste.

Small changes — like swapping out chemical cleaners for pantry staples — can go a long way toward creating a healthier, more eco-friendly home.

