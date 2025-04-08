Homeowner reveals massive savings 3 years after switching to superefficient water heater: 'I haven't paid a dime ... to run [it]'

A homeowner's review of their Rheem heat pump water heater demonstrates impressive savings and practical insights for anyone looking to upgrade their home water heating system.

YouTuber Lithium Solar (@LithiumSolar) shared an update on the Rheem heat pump water heater they installed in spring 2021, addressing common questions about energy use, noise, and temperature settings after several years of ownership.

They reported their annual usage to be 1,009 kilowatt-hours, adding that "now I pay 14 cents per kilowatt-hour, so that's roughly $141 per year or $12 per month to heat the water — that's almost nothing."

The homeowner hasn't paid for this electricity because the unit is connected to their home solar network: "I haven't paid a dime of electricity to run this water heater."

For those concerned about noise, the creator compares it to "a small window air conditioner" that produces "a low compressor-type hum." They recommend installation in basements or garages rather than living spaces, where the noise "will irritate you."

And despite removing heat from the surrounding air, the unit didn't significantly impact the basement temperature, which "rarely drops below 65 degrees."

The Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates and tax credits for homeowners who purchase heat pump water heaters, making this energy-efficient upgrade more affordable — but these incentives may not be available indefinitely.

President Donald Trump has expressed intentions to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending. Taking advantage of these programs sooner rather than later could save thousands of dollars. It's worth noting that significant changes to the IRA would require congressional action, making its future uncertain.

Comments on the original video highlight additional benefits: "We've had one since 2018 which replaced a standard electric water heater. The savings in electrical use was immediately apparent. Never run out of hot water even when my grand children, son and his wife visited for a week."

Another user found unexpected advantages: "I have this in my basement tool room, it used to be warm and humid. Now no humidity and it's cool. Great for survival food storage and saves me money on electric."

