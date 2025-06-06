Family captures shocking video as wild bear comes right up to doorstep: 'Most of the time it is people's ignorance'

When black bears start raiding coolers at cabin doors, it's a sign that shrinking habitats are bringing wildlife way too close for comfort.

What's happening?

A TikTok video shared by Artifact Fanatic (@artifact_fanatic) showed a startlingly close encounter between a black bear and a family at a Gatlinburg, Tennessee, cabin.

In the clip, the bear is seen just inches from the front door, sniffing around for the cooler and trying to break into it.

"He's trying to get my cold beer," one person behind the camera said.

The bear lingered by the entrance, seemingly unfazed by the humans filming from behind the glass. The bear's calm demeanor and fearlessness around the family showed how normalized these encounters are becoming.

"This is so sad … I'm a local and I hate what the tourism industry is doing to our bears, even if indirectly," one commenter said.

"They've been around humans for a long time now and most of the time it is people's ignorance that gets them euthanized," another replied.

Why are bear encounters important?

While the footage may seem funny or harmless, it is an indication of just how far humans are moving into wildlife habitats.

As urban and suburban development expands into forested areas, black bears are increasingly pushed into close contact with humans. These animals often associate people with food, especially in popular vacation destinations where trash and outdoor meals are common.

According to the BBC, such encounters are also becoming more frequent due to resource shortages in the wild, exacerbated by climate-driven shifts in ecosystems. While black bears are typically nonaggressive, close interactions like these put both animals and people at risk.

If they become accustomed to eating human food, they can lose their fear of humans, and that can lead to otherwise uncharacteristic aggressive behavior.

What's being done about bear encounters?

Local governments and wildlife agencies in bear-prone areas like Tennessee and North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains National Park are urging residents and tourists to secure trash, avoid leaving food outdoors, and use bear-proof containers.

Some areas have implemented fines for improperly stored waste or leaving food unattended in vehicles.

On a broader scale, experts stress the importance of habitat conservation and smart urban planning. By preserving wild areas and creating natural corridors for animals to roam safely, we can reduce the pressure that drives wildlife into human spaces.

Individually, travelers can help by following "bear aware" guidelines. A few rules should always be followed, including never feeding wildlife, storing food and trash securely, and staying a safe distance away from the animals.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.