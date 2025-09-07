Couple living in renovated school bus stuns internet with their unorthodox garden: 'Takes some thinking outside the box'

Whoever said you can't grow your own food while living on the road might not have been thinking creatively enough.

Miranda (@strong_wild_free) is a self-proclaimed skoolie: a person who lives on a renovated school bus. Not only is their home just 320 square feet, but they've also built a hydroponic garden inside.

In their video, their garden is right next to an adorable, little kitchen. The garden is made of three vertical PVC pipes, and each pipe has several greens growing out of it.

"Growing food inside our tiny home on wheels takes some thinking outside the box," Miranda said in the caption.

It's not a typical tiny home by any means, but it has a lot of character. The home's hydroponic garden can save Miranda money on trips to the grocery store as well.

Smaller spaces take fewer resources to heat and cool, which means that smaller houses (and buses) have lower energy bills. That allows you to save more from month to month or generally have more flexibility with your finances.

This bus may cost a little more to maintain because of gas. It may have more of an environmental impact because of how gas-powered vehicles pollute. The hydroponic garden, however, can offset the environmental impact a little.

There isn't going to be a perfect solution to reduce our pollution and create a safer, healthier world for everyone. What matters is doing whatever's in your means like Miranda did. Maybe a tiny home isn't in the cards for you, but starting your own garden might be more your speed.

Expressing excitement can encourage people around us to make eco-friendly decisions. There's no shortage of that in Miranda's comment section.

"We plan to get one!!! Is it worth the $$$??" one person asked.

Miranda replied, "I think so! It's worked great, isn't a huge draw on our solar, & super easy to take care of."

Another TikTok user commented: "What?! That's so amazing!!!"

