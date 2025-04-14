Traveler shares incredible photos after transforming old school bus into 'cabin on wheels': 'It was the best decision that I ever made'

After both her children grew up and moved away, Jaime — a Californian farmer — decided it was time to think about what was next for her. She started her new chapter traveling in a horse trailer before upgrading to a cozy converted school bus, reported autoevolution.

The blue and white 1998 International 3800 school bus with a 7.3 turbo diesel engine was already fully converted when Jaime purchased it and only had 114,000 miles on it.

"Welcome to my wood cabin on wheels," she said in a Cheap RV Living YouTube video.

Inside the converted bus — often referred to as a "skoolie" — reclaimed wood from sources like a sauna and barn line the walls. "That was one of the features that I really love because I'm all about sustainability," Jaime said to Cheap RV Living.

Continuing the theme of sustainability, the top of the bus sports 1,000 watts of solar panels that hook up to a 400 amp-hour lithium battery bank connected to a 3,000-watt inverter, according to autoevolution.

The school bus has a spacious kitchen with full-size appliances, including a stove and fridge. Butcherblock countertops allow Jaime plenty of space to prepare and cook meals — one of her favorite pastimes.

These amenities, combined with a wood-burning stove, full bathroom, and cozy bed, make this home on wheels comfortable for long stretches of off-grid living.

Finding space for items of comfort and luxury, Jaime travels the country with radiant floor heating, a dedicated spice rack, a smart TV, and a Breville coffee maker. The compost toilet and beautiful art piece made from a repurposed corrugated metal sheet add to the bus's sustainable features.

Tiny home living has gained popularity in recent years for its financial and environmental benefits. A skoolie conversion could cost about $30,000 with the right planning (in addition to the cost of the bus), while the median home price in the United States in 2024 was $419,200.

With such a huge price difference, it's easy to see why some people choose life on the open road in a tricked-out school bus instead of a house in the suburbs.

Skoolies and tiny homes cut down on other costs of living like power bills and maintenance expenses while also decreasing pollution output, helping the environment. For homeowners looking to save some cash and help the planet without switching to a nomadic lifestyle, implementing a few tips from Jaime can make a big difference.

Installing solar panels greatly reduces power bills, and repurposing materials cuts down on home costs. Both go a long way toward a greener future.

After already being on the road for a year and a half, Jaime plans to continue traveling for another two years. "I've always dreamt about tiny living," she said to Cheap RV Living. "I didn't necessarily think I was going to be traveling in a tiny home, but it was the best decision that I ever made."

