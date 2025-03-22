Homeowner unveils rustic yet lightweight tiny home with full kitchen and dining area: 'Beautiful work'

The home is covered in cedar, keeping it lightweight and weather-resistant.

Living a more sustainable life doesn't mean you have to sacrifice in every aspect. One Reddit user is proving that by showing off a tiny house that has social media green with envy.

The home is covered in cedar, giving it a rustic look while keeping it lightweight (less than 3,000 pounds) and weather-resistant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posted on the r/TinyHouses subreddit, the 21-foot-long vardo, a traditional type of living wagon, wowed Redditors.

"Incredible," responded one user.

"Beautiful work," wrote another Redditor. "I'd like to do something like that as a house truck."

The home's interior features a full kitchen sink, two-burner stove, and dining table with built-in benches, with cedar used throughout.

Tiny homes have become increasingly popular over the past decade. Numerous reality TV shows have been dedicated to them, and research indicates the market for houses under 400 square feet could reach $7.39 billion by 2031.

That kind of demand is easy to explain. First and foremost, tiny homes are an excellent way to save money. Because they are a fraction of the size of many conventional homes, tiny homes often are a fraction of the cost to build and buy.

Those savings extend to after the home is built and purchased. With less space to heat or cool and fewer appliances to run, the monthly energy savings can be significant, which also means living in a tiny home can lower your carbon footprint. A tiny home also helps its owner save on property taxes, as those are often calculated using a house's value.

Because of these affordable housing benefits, companies like Ikea have built tiny homes to aid those experiencing homelessness.

What's more, tiny homes are often among the most stylish, tech-savvy, and eco-friendly homes on the market. From 3D-printed homes to those made out of repurposed wind turbines to ones that generate as much energy as they use, this segment continues to produce some of the most innovative designs in housing.

