Shopper makes stunning discovery after zipping open case purchased at thrift store: 'Mega score'

Redditors were taken aback by the original poster's unique find.

Imagine finding a steal at the thrift store only to discover a handwritten note by a beloved band member tucked inside.

The subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls is filled with the eclectic second-hand treasures people stumble across, but one Redditor purchased a real one-of-a-kind and had to share it with the online community.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Firstly, the Reddit user thought that the $15 price tag was a pretty neat deal for the canvas synth case and was flabbergasted to discover a Poly-800. This piece of music tech usually sells second-hand for between $350-$650.

Delving deeper into the synth case, the original poster uncovered a handwritten note from the musician Ogre from the band Skinny Puppy.

The scribbled doodle of the Vancouver Canucks logo may not be winning an art competition anytime soon, but it is truly a one-of-a-kind piece — especially for a fan of the band.

It serves as a great reminder to check the pockets, drawers, and hidden nooks and crannies of anything purchased at a thrift store.





Thrifting is a great way of saving money on everyday necessities, but it can also help you purchase rare or valuable items at a fraction of the cost.

Additionally, by donating clothes once you're done with them, or opting to only buy secondhand, you can help keep perfectly good items from ending up in a landfill.

The fast fashion industry has a significant negative impact on the planet, producing low-quality clothes that are typically discarded after only a few wears. According to Earth.org, more than 101 million tons of textile waste are generated every year.

Opting to purchase thrifted clothes made from natural fibers like cotton, linen, and wool means you can avoid the cheap, plastic-based polyester fabrics commonly used by fast-fashion giants.

These more vintage fabrics tend to be higher-quality and are less likely to fall apart at the seams. Natural materials can also help prevent microplastics from shedding during a wash cycle.

Redditors were taken aback by the original poster's unique find.

"Mega score!" one user commented.

"Yes, you did win the synth lottery!" another enthused.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





