Thrift shopper stunned by bonus discovery inside tech case: 'Such a nice find'

Most people go to thrift stores to find discounted items — in fact, that's the exact reason those stores exist. But even in those shops, you're not often expecting to find things for free.

One lucky shopper recently had a once-in-a-blue-moon stroke of luck and posted a picture of it to the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum. Inside their new Nook — the Barnes and Noble-branded e-reader — they found perhaps the perfect complement to such a purchase.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Paid $5 for this nook, and there was a $10 gift card inside of the case," the original poster wrote. Whether the gift card was a gift from the donor or the thrift shop itself — or just perfect serendipity — is unclear, but now the OP will be able to start their ebook collection free of charge.

Of course, it's far from a guarantee to find literal free money at a thrift shop, but this post shows that the chances are not absolute zero either. And besides, there are already so many other reasons to go thrifting.

Though thrifting may be popular mostly because it is a definitionally cheap hobby, it has numerous additional benefits, both at the individual and societal levels. These range from saving money on everyday necessities to discovering rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by giving them a second life instead of being thrown in the trash, so it helps reduce the overflowing pollution that contributes to the warming of our planet.

Presently, thrifting is not just a fun and potentially money-saving hobby; it is almost a moral obligation, given everything from climate concerns to skyrocketing prices resulting from American economic policies.

Commenters were delighted for the OP as well.

"Nice! I loved my nook!" one top response read.

"That's neat!" another user cheered.

"Such a nice find!" a third Reddit user wrote.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.