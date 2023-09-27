Influencer sparks outrage online after revealing wall of skincare products: ‘Don’t watch their videos’

We can all admit to having one skincare product too many or a hair serum that we bought but don’t use all the time. But one influencer is taking it to a new level — and getting a little criticism on Reddit.

A screenshot was shared on the r/Anticonsumption forum depicting one influencer who has two walls full of skincare products. The shelves are filled with plastic and metal bottles of products, which has many scratching their heads as to how often each gets used before its expiration date.

Photo Credit: u/tacoboutit12 / Reddit

The amount of plastic and burning of dirty energy that goes into the skincare industry is unreal. Beauty packaging accounts for nearly 120 billion pieces of trash every year. The improper recycling of these products contributes to landfills eventually — even if influencers like the ones pictured hold on to these products for many years before discarding them.

In addition, beauty products contain critical resources, like natural oils and products like mica, which have spurred questions about the ethical complications of the beauty industry and how it has contributed to deforestation and unsustainable resource extraction.

Beauty product owners can make more sustainable choices while shopping, including buying products in compostable or biodegradable containers. They can also utilize recycling programs like Nordstrom’s Beautycycle, which allows users to bring their leftover beauty products to a store so they can be recycled or sorted into the appropriate disposal channels.

The commenters on the post were upset by the overwhelming collection. “Don’t watch their videos. Don’t give them any attention,” one wrote.

Others pointed out that promotional packages may be to blame for the number of products this influencer has collected. One user went on to speculate that influencers are not supposed to sell unused complimentary products, and that perhaps some do not even think they should give them away, which leads many individuals into saving up the products and making excessive displays like the ones shown in the photo.

Therefore, avoiding this type of waste doesn’t just end with influencers, but also the companies that spend thousands (and quite possibly millions) sending packages of their products to celebrities and these social media figures. At the very least, recipients should be encouraged to give away the remaining products they cannot use, which could be a productive opportunity for using their influence to promote habits that avoid waste.

